The Good End 2023 starts Friday, November 17, 2023. If you want to take advantage of current offers at the department store Liverpool, You may be interested in applying for a commercial company card. The commercial season will end on Monday, November 20However, the accounts you register will continue to bring you benefits.

There are three types of accounts offered Liverpool:

Departmental University Visa Departmental

Departmental

It is a card specialized in purchases within the company. It can be useful if you usually go to Liverpool frequently, since it does not have an annual fee and can issue additional cards. Furthermore, it offers you a Extra 10% off your first day of shopping. To process it you have two options: a search of your credit history or present proof of income that is greater than $4,000 pesos.

Liverpool Visa

This credit card allows you to make purchases inside and outside the store. It has an annual commission of $399 pesos. Allows you to acquire exclusive discounts and has a line of credit of up to $50,000 pesos.

university

If you are between 18 and 23 years old, you can process this card to start generating movements in your credit history. The only thing you require is a verifiable income of at least $2,500 pesos per month. You will get 10% discounts at Liverpool restaurants and an additional 10% discount on your first purchase.

Payments from any of the three cards can be made:

In the store physically. From the Liverpool app. Through SPEI

Process any of them to participate in the draw for a BYD electric car and enjoy exclusive discounts at participating cinemas.

