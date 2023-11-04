The brand Ninja has been characterized by producing high-quality appliances for the different needs of users. That is why their different blenders are among the most requested on the market.

Currently, the department store Liverpool has attractive discounts on five models of Ninja blenders. Here we briefly summarize the offers so that you can choose the appliance that best suits your wishes.

Ninja BN701 3 speeds

Blender with the ability to blend fruits, ice and whole vegetables, thanks to its stacked blade design. The offer is a reduction from $5,999 to $3,465 pesos.

Ninja CO610B 3-speed professional blender

Heavy-duty equipment with the ability to crush, mix and pulverize all types of solids. It is made with extra sustainable materials. The offer is a reduction from $4,089 to $3,583 pesos.

Ninja Blender BL710WM 3 speeds

This product has a non-slip base and a durable blade. It is dishwasher safe. The offer is a reduction from $4,089 to $3,583 pesos.

Ninja CT650 6 speeds

This blender has a built-in touch screen to choose predefined operating programs. The offer is a reduction from $5,399 to $4,319 pesos.

Ninja Chef CT800 10 speeds

The equipment has the widest variable speed range making it ideal for grinding hard and frozen ingredients. It also has Flip Top lids, with a practical integrated pouring spout. The offer is a reduction from $5,499 to $4,399.20 pesos.

