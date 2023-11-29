The delicious Elizabeth Arden fragrance, Red Door is a perfume that was inaugurated in 1989. The elegant design simulates a red door, its fragrance is totally floral, and its design represents the beauty salon. Red Doorlocated on Fifth Avenue in New York, where you can see a large red door at the entrance.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Toys that you can buy for less than 300 pesos this Christmas in Liverpool

It is important to highlight that during the time of The 80’s were one of the most representative years of fragrances, but this was one of the first floral fragrances. The floral aromas are characterized by seduction, it is a perfume suitable for the winter seasons.

Liverpool offers a great offer on its perfumery that also includes a refillable atomizer ideal to carry in your pocket. At a discount of more than 50 percent of its original price, which was $2,499 pesos, with the great discount you can get it for only one thousand 59 pesos.

ALSO READ: Liverpool: this is the bottle of tequila that you can buy for less than 800 pesos

If you want a cheaper option, don’t worry, you can get this fragrance at a lower price.

For only $795 pesos You can purchase the delicious floral fragrance, however this version does not include the refillable atomizer, take advantage of this incredible offer on Liverpool and give the perfect gift this Christmas.

Stay informed on our Liverpool channel HERE.

SR

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions