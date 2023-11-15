Just a few days before the start The Good End 2023, the department store Liverpool It continues to anticipate offers. On this occasion, a brand phone has been put on sale Samsung from their renowned line Galaxy con a discount of thousands of pesos.

This equipment from the South Korean brand has an exclusive warranty of up to one month, since the equipment is reconditioned. Like the warranty, The discount can only be purchased through the department store. The warranty in question only applies to factory defects and splash failures, and does not have a water resistance rating.

The discounted model is the Samsung Galaxy S21 AMOLED 6.2 without telecom company and unlocked. Includes headphones at no extra cost. These are the main characteristics of the equipment offered with a discount of 14 thousand pesos:

Screen: Dynamic AMOLED 2X de 6,2″, Ratio 20:9, FHD+ a 2.400 x 1.080. Refresco a 120Hz y Gorilla Glass Victus.

Processor: Exynos 2100 a 2,9GHz.

Versions: 8GB/128GB y 8GB/256GB.

main cameras: 12 megapixels f/1.8.

wide angle camera: 12 megapixels f/2.2.

Zoom: 64 megapixels f/2.0 1.1X.

Camera frontal: 10 megapixels f/2.2.

The final price to purchase the cell phone is $9,999.00 pesos. The department store Liverpool It has free shipping throughout the country.

