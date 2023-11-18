Liverpool offers numerous discounts these days of Good End 2023. These include promotions on quality headphones for less than 500 pesos, which You can buy in their physical stores or through their online page.

In these days of the Good End, many people take the opportunity to buy merchandise designed for the Christmas. Among the gifts that people enjoy the most are headphones, especially when they are comfortable and the sound does not cause discomfort to the ears.

If you are also interested in changing your hearing aids to listen to your favorite music at the end of this year or to start the next, We advise you to take advantage of the offers with these incredible prices.

Hearing aids on sale in Liverpool for less than 500 pesos

Ginga DN-TWS09F In-Ear Wireless Headphones with Noise Cancellation $499 True Wireless Maxell Mini Duo Wireless Headphones with Noise Cancellation $499 True Wireless Billboard BB-E19801 Wireless Headphones with Noise Cancellation $499 Frutivegie F9-5 Wireless In-Ear Headphones with Noise Cancellation of Noise $499 In-Ear Headphones Xiaomi Mi In-Ear Wired Headphones $499 Over-Ear Headphones Philips Stereo Headphones SHP1900/10 Wired with Noise Cancellation $499 Lenovo Livepods Lp40 Wireless In-Ear Headphones $498 Mitzu Wired Headphones MH-5042BK $492 True Wireless Ground Headphones Sound Microbit wireless $419

The Good End 2023 It started yesterday, Friday, November 17 and will continue until Monday, the 20th. Check the availability of the merchandise and the different payment methods so that you can take advantage of the offers while keeping your finances healthy.

