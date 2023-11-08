Every good outfit is combined with a good jewelry accessory, you know that Liverpoolwhich is why it has not only put bags, perfumes or footwear on sale, but has also decided to apply an incredible discount on PANDORA brand bracelets.

Whether you want to show off one of their beautiful bracelets or want to give a Christmas gift, this is a good time to purchase products from this exclusive brand, as Liverpool has applied a 50 percent discount to several of its bracelets.

Most of them are silver bracelets, but some others are rose gold or conventional gold plated, so you have a variety to select from your favorites and get the one that best suits your style.

PANDORA bracelets with 50% discount

Son about 50 pieces or more which They have this unmissable offer and below we will show you some of them:

Bracelet Event bracelet set with Pandora Heart charm

This piece not only includes the bracelet, but you can also get 1 charm, 1 safety chain and 2 sku clips. All silver.

It went from costing 7,420 to 3,710 pesos, making it a good opportunity to purchase a complete set.

Pandora Moments silver bracelet

This is a piece rose gold plated that you can combine with outfits in warm tones, its design consists of a snake chain with a T and Heart closure.

You can purchase it for only 3,827 when previously its original cost was 7,655 pesos.

P925 silver zirconia Pandora bracelet

This is a silver bracelet with a snake chain and an asymmetric star with T bar. It is also from the PANDORA Moments collection.

Its original cost is 3,645 and with the discount you can purchase it for only 1,822 pesos.

Pandora silver bracelet with rose gold plated finish

Add a touch of greater elegance to all your looks with this 14k rose gold bracelet in Brilliant Pavé with orchid pink artificial crystals.

This beautiful piece went from costing 6,705 to 3,352 pesos. Take advantage of their great discount and wear this bracelet with your best outfits.

These discounts are only available at Liverpool.com.mx

