Colder weather is approaching this winter season, but that doesn’t mean you have to lose style. In Liverpool you can find a wide variety of jackets for less than a thousand pesos. December is known for being one of the coldest months of the year, and it is also accompanied by great festivities.

Take advantage of the great offers that Liverpool offers you and debut a new look this December, for less than a thousand pesos you can get a new item of clothing in your closet.

In addition to jackets there are products from footwear, pants, shirts or sportswear with great offers, that is why on this occasion we bring you one of the best jackets of this season at a low price. Through its platform you can see the large catalog. These are some of the clothes you can find with a great discount.

Men’s London Retro Quilted Jacket

This Chamarra London In addition to its great style, it has an incredible price, because for only $719 pesos you can get it, it has a discount of more than 10% on its original price, if the blue color is not your liking you can choose the one you like the most since this item of clothing can be found in black, beige and red, choose the size most suitable for you and remember that Liverpool has shipments throughout the country.

Bullstaff Water Resistant Jacket

If you are looking for a cheaper option than the previous one, the Bullstaf is the one because it is waterproof, has a semi-high collar and is also warm, perfect for winter, as it has a fine plush lining, has pockets and a security closure in them. .

Get it for only $599 pesoswith a discount of almost 50% from its original price.

Chamarra That’s It

If you are looking for something simpler that goes unnoticed and you can also combine it easily, this jacket is perfect for you, you can get it for only $519 pesos in different colors according to your preference, royal blue and military green are available, however only the small and extra-small sizes are available, remember that there are free shipping nationwide, if you did not like the options that were presented you can enter the site website and hunt for the best offers.

