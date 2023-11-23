Black Friday is a major annual sales event located one day after Thanksgiving in the United States and also represents the beginning of the season of Christmas shoppingHowever, these discounts are also applied in various places internationally.

That is why Liverpool announced discounts of up to 40% for these dates; Buyers will have an opportunity here to make purchases at a lower price after the Buen Fin.

In addition to this, there are some promotions that are offered exclusively through the Liverpool app and with the card of this department store.

How to get extra discounts during this Black Friday?

In the Liverpool app you can enter the coupon POCKETMENOS5which offers you an extra 5% discount on the first purchase you make through this means.

On the other hand, Liverpool card offers an additional 10% discount on the first day you make purchases in stores or on the website. This card does not have any annual cost.

