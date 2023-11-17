The good endto be celebrated on the day of today Friday, November 17, 2023 to the 20th of the same month, continues to offer products and services with unique discounts throughout the year. Among the participating brands is the department store Liverpoolwhich has published all its applicable promotions in the online store.

However, there is a way to acquire an extra discount in your shopping cart. Especially for the website and within the Pocket mobile app.

To purchase an extra 5% discount you must download the application and use the discount coupon “POCKETMENOS5” at the time of purchase.

Additionally, You can get a 10% discount if you do not have a credit card in the store. When processing it for the first time, your first purchase will get this benefit. This card has no annual fee and allows you to process additional plastics at no cost.

And if that were not enough, For every purchase over $2,500 made with your Liverpool Cards you can participate for one of the BYD cars and more than $100,000 in wallets. To do this you will have to register through the application, participation is not generated automatically.

Another offer to take advantage of is the BBVA cards. If you are a cardholder of this entity, you can buy in cash and earn double points, with debit, the start paying in March 2024 at 3 months without interestwith credit.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions