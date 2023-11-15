Liverpool offers a selection of cell phones on offer for this Good End 2023also provides different insurance service plans for the protection of your cell phone, during Buen fin in Liverpool you can find a wide variety of discounts on clothing, accessories and technology, some of its offers For this 2023 they are:

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Liverpool: this is what you can buy for less than 200 pesos before the Buen Fin

Huawei Nova Y70 LCD 6.7 inches Unlocked

This smartphone model has a capacity of 128GB, with a 6.7-inch screen, enough size to view images and content in a good size, for only $5 thousand 699 pesos. Models available in black and white.

Motorola Moto G71 5G AMOLED 6.4 inch Unlocked

He Motorola Moto G71 a capacity of 128GB for only $6,499 pesos, with a 6.4-inch screen, the model in stock can be found in blue or green, choose the one of your preference.

READ ALSO: Buen Fin 2023: this is what you should do if stores do not respect prices

Motorola Moto G52 AMOLED 6.6 inch Unlocked

Get the Motorola G52 at almost 50% off for only $3 thousand 919 pesoswith a capacity of 256GB and models available in blue and black. Choose the one of your preference!

Motorola Moto G22 IPS 6.5 inches Unlocked

The Motorola Moto G22 offers you in-stock black and white models, as well as a capacity of up to 128GB for only $3 thousand 999 pesos.

Stay informed on our WhatsApp broadcast channel

SR

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions