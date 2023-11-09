Miss Dior is a fragrance that smells like thousands of flowers, a perfume that is perfect for lovers of fresh smells. This perfume known for having Natalie Portman on the cover is an excellent option if you are looking for a gift or want to pamper yourself, Liverpool has this unique fragrance at a super price.

Miss Dior Eau de Parfume was released in 1974 as “an imperious desire to re-enchant the lives of women, to make them discover the resplendent colors of love.” According to the brand, this perfume is like an olfactory “millefiori”.

At the moment, Liverpool has the perfume available in 100 and 150 milliliters at a discount. The bottle of 100 ml It has a price of 3,580 pesos, while bottles of 150 are 4,590 pesos.

But you should know that these prices are only for purchasing in the online store. If you want to get it at a cheaper price you will have to request it in store.

According to the Liverpool page, Miss Dior Eau De Toilette is $2,900 pesos to pick up in store. That price is in its 100 milliliter presentation. The product code is 1081278683.

All you have to do is buy it in the online store, select “pick up in store” and establish where you want to receive it.

