It is Good end It’s the perfect time to advance Christmas shoppingso we recommend that you take a look at all the discounts that the Liverpool department store will have from November 17 to 20, 2023. Currently, in the online store you can see different items, including toys that will be on sale this weekend.

Discounted toys in Liverpool

LEGO Star Wars Jedi Star Hunter Obi-Wan Kenobi 75333

This toy with code 1123641325 has 282 Lego pieces to assemble and you can get it for only $849 pesos in the online store, so don’t think twice and give your Star Wars fan Attack of the Clones as a gift.

Liverpool has a discount on this incredible LEGO that will allow you to recreate Obi-Wan Kenobi with the detailed model to build Inquisitorial Transport Scythe 4 LEGO minifigures. Currently the online store has it in $2,599 for El Buen Fin.

LEGO Star Wars 2014 – 2015 – 2016 – 2017 – 2018 – Darth Vader 75334

You will be able to recreate the epic fight of Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Darth Vader appearing in Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi with this buildable toy set for only $1,299 pesos.

