The results of the other matches: Panathinaikos loses to Rennes despite numerical superiority, Villarreal does well

Salvatore Malfitano

9 November 2023 (change at 9.34pm) – MILAN

The surprise of the evening comes from Toulouse, where Liverpool falls sensationally, postponing their possible qualification for the Europa League round of 16. Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton instead celebrates, still mocking Ajax even in Amsterdam dragged by Ansu Fati and Adingra. In Roma’s group, Servette overturns Sheriff, just as Villareal does against Maccabi. Panathinaikos lost to Rennes despite their numerical superiority, with a bad mistake by Brignoli on the French’s first goal.

TOLOSA-LIVERPOOL 3-2

—

The best opportunity for Klopp’s team was at the start of the match: in the 4th minute Gomez hit the crossbar with his head following a dead ball. The French are growing as the minutes pass and at half an hour Suazo just misses the target in the splits. It is the prelude to the Toulouse goal, scored by Donnum, who steals the ball from Tsimikas and passes Kelleher, also taking advantage of a deflection. The Reds’ push is sterile in the second half and Dallinga punishes Liverpool again: he receives in the area, turns from true center forward and finds the winning diagonal (59′). The Reds cut back in the 73rd minute: Joe Gomez’s cross, Magri doesn’t see the ball and inadvertently pushes it into his own goal. The Toulouse player makes amends two minutes later: an approximate exit by Kelleher allows the onrushing Magri to strike with the goal almost empty. In the 89th minute Diogo Jota skips half the team and shortens, but his feat is in vain, even if Quansah sees a goal disallowed with time expired due to a handball from MacAllister at the start of the action.

AJAX-BRIGHTON 0-2

—

Ansu Fati and Adingra, Adingra and Ansu Fati: changing the order of the factors does not change the result for Brighton. In the 15th minute the former Barcelona player collects an assist from his teammate and clears Ramaj, then the roles are reversed in the 53rd minute, when Adingra benefits from the pass and crosses it perfectly. Brighton leaves the pitch, but Ajax aren’t even lucky, as in the case of Brobbey’s double hit post in the 77th minute. The push from the Dutch is desperate, but it is not enough to revive the fortunes of the match.

SERVETTE-SHERIFF 2-1

—

The balance is broken in the 12th minute: Mbekeli looks for the cross after a contact bordering on a foul, but the trajectory is deflected by Severin who fatally beats his own goalkeeper. The Swiss have a couple of chances with Bedia, who first shoots high and then fails to finish due to a gross inattention from the opposing rearguard. In the 84th minute Roullier equalised, clearing up a melee in the area, but in injury time Bedia completed the late comeback with a penalty. Zohouri sent off for protesting after the referee’s decision.

QARABAG-BAYER LEVERKUSEN 0-1

—

As expected, it is the team coached by Xabi Alonso that plays the game, but a lot of ball possession is not synonymous with offensive production and Qarabag is threatening. The only opportunity for Bayer came midway through the first half at the feet of Boniface, but his shot was neutralized by Lunev. In the 79th minute, however, Benzia missed the probable matchpoint by turning wide on the ball proposed from the left. In full injury time Bayer won a penalty for handball, Boniface appeared from the spot and wrong-footed Lunev and sealed the success.

RENNES-PANATHINAIKOS 3-1

—

There’s certainly no boredom in Roazhon Park. In the 9th minute the match broke the deadlock with a colossal pass from Brignoli, who allowed Rieder’s long-range free kick to pass under his legs. Yet for Rennes the match seems to get complicated in the 32nd minute, when Belocian gets sent off for a hold in the area on a clear scoring opportunity and Ioannidis equalizes from the spot. Djuricic has a good ball on the right in the 56th minute, but Gallon responds well to the near post. When the Greeks push, Rennes punishes on the restart: a lethal restart, concluded by Blas’ deflected shot which ends up at the feet of Salah, who only has to push it into the net. Three turns of the clock and the French even go further: Vilhena’s stomp in the area on Matic is worth the penalty, converted by Blas.

MACCABI HAIFA-VILLARREAL 1-2

—

On neutral ground in Larnaca, Villarreal makes a great comeback in the Maccabi final. The Spaniards become dangerous in the 19th minute with Brereton, who Keouf opposes splendidly. Seck scored the opener in the 32nd minute, heading well from a dead ball. The Israeli goalkeeper was the great protagonist of the evening: in the 36th minute he saved Sorloth’s penalty, which was repeated. Trigueros kicks, who changes angle, and saves again. The equalizer materializes in the 84th minute, thanks to Alex Baena who passes Keouf from the center of the area, then it is Sorloth who turns it around almost as time expires, being ready for the goalkeeper’s rebound after Moreno’s shot.

LASK-UNION SAINT GILLOISE 3-0

—

There is no match in Linz, where Lask wins easily. In the 24th minute Horvath opened the scoring with a penalty, while in injury time in the first half Talovjerov doubled the lead with a great header from a corner. Zulj closes the score, on the execution of a free kick from the attacking midfield: Ziereis hits the crossbar with his head, he is ready for the tap-in which is worth the hat trick.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED