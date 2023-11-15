The product that has a 44% discount is the Sealy FORMi medium comfort mattress. It is in Oxford gray color and has a rating of 3.8 stars out of 5 available. Users mention that it has a consistency closer to firm than medium.

The offer extends to all sizes and The final amounts remain this way:

Individual from $22,569 to $12,638.64 pesos.

Matrimonial from $29,319 to $16,418.64 pesos.

Queen size $31,989 to $17,913.84 pesos.

King Size $41,619 to $23,306.64 pesos.

In addition to the authorized 44% discount You can access these other two promotions:

Pay until February 2024 in 48 monthly payments with Liverpool cards. Change the 44% discount to a 30% discount and spread it over 13 months without interest.

Check size availability at each location.

