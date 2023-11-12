The department store Liverpool has launched a promotion to be able to partial purchases made in external businesses, with no limit on participation per cardholder.

The deferral will apply to purchases with a ticket equal to or greater than an amount of $1,000 in external stores, physically or online. The application of this promotion will be valid through an email that will only reach invited cardholders, so if you have not received it, contact the department store. The payment facility will be maintained throughout the month of November so it can be used in your El Buen Fin purchases.

To request the benefit it will be necessary to send a message via WhatsApp with the word “Deadlines” to 55 5262 9999. A commission of 6%, 9% or 12% will be applied as the case may be. The payment sequence will be reflected in your next account statement. Once this promotion is requested, it will not be possible to cancel or cancel it.

Finally, purchases at Liverpool Stores, liverpool.com.mx, in the Liverpool Pocket application, Suburbia and Group Boutiques are not included: Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, Williams-Sonoma, West Elm, Banana Republic, GAP, Sfera and Etam.

