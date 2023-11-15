If you are one of the people who cannot start the day without first having a cup of cafésurely you are already waiting for the announcement of the promotions and discounts that there will be on the occasion of the Good End 2023 to buy a new coffee maker. What you should know is that you do not have to wait for the period to start, because according to the official website, In Liverpool you can get some cheap ones for less than 500 pesos.

A coffee maker is also essential in the summer season. cold that is about to arrive in Mexico.

Why not, considering giving a coffee machine for Christmas is also a good option, especially if your gift is for an adult or an accessory for your home and family.

Liverpool offers these coffee makers at less than 500 pesos before Buen Fin 2023:

OXO steel French press, 209 pesos Makom Home French press made of mix of materials, 239.20 pesos Makom Home Italian coffee maker, 263.20 pesos Cinsa coffee maker verified steel Rustik 1.4 Liter mint, 263.20 pesos Ilios Innova stainless steel French press, 269 pesos Idea French press Nuova, 299 pesos Redlemon 81392 1 Liter coffee maker, 330 pesos Redlemon 81220 300 ml coffee maker, 339 pesos Black Oster drip coffee maker, 343 pesos Ufesa CG7160-BS-5298 drip coffee maker, 349 pesos Italian press Magefesa Kenya aluminum, 391 pesos Coffee maker Rca RC-CAF1 drip, 399 pesos Bazzeff stainless steel press, 439 pesos Holstein 450015 drip coffee maker, 479 pesos Plastic Kadabrah Italian press, 499 pesos

It is useful to know that although you can get the products and services of your choice such as a coffee maker, it is best Make reasoned and intelligent purchases to avoid getting into debt. Try to choose the best for your pocket.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

OF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions