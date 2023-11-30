Today is the last day of November. Starting tomorrow the countdown begins to deliver your Christmas gifts. If you did not take advantage of the discount seasons of the Good end, Black Friday o Cyber Mondayyou should be reviewing the holiday offers on different portals.

One of the online stores that is usually updating its discounts is the department brand Liverpool. Which has put three ultra-thin laptops with an attractive discount, either for a gift for a loved one or for a personal purchase that you have been planning for a long time.

Offers can be reviewed in the brand’s digital store. Remember that these discounts are temporaryIf you are interested in any, try to make the purchase quickly.

What are computers?

Laptop Thin & Light Acer Aspire Vero

With a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution, Intel Core i5 Intel Iris XE processor, 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of storage with a solid-state hard drive.

The price dropped from $23,999.00 to $14,399.10 pesos.

Laptop thin & light Microsoft Surface Go

With a 12.4-inch screen with HD resolution and Intel Core i5 processor. It has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The price dropped from $20,999.00 to $17,219.18 pesos.

Laptop Thin & Light Microsoft Surface Pro 9

With 13 inches of touch screen with 4K/UHD resolution. It has an Intel Core i5 Intel Iris XE processor, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of storage with a solid-state hard drive.

The price dropped from $27,199.00 to $22,031.19 pesos.

