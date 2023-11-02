We are nowhere near the inns starting and there is nothing like a good horn to set the mood in those meetings that are held with family or friends and Liverpool knows that, That is why he has put a horn in finishing which not only has good sound, it is also integrated with LED lights and karaoke system to have a good time.

It should be noted that if you have the Liverpool card you can access better discounts and benefits such as a longer payment term for this speaker or any other participating product from the pink store. Now, whether you have this card or that of any other bank, free shipping of products applies to all customers.

How much does the horn that Liverpol has at auction cost?

This is a speaker from the Gadgets & Funyo brand whose code is 1120095761; Originally its cost was 1,499 pesos and now It is possible to take it for only 899 pesos. It is an incredible offer that those who love music, partying and good technology should not miss.

Among the advantages of this electronic device is the fact that you can use it both wired and wireless and also, if you like to sing at parties, the speaker has the karaoke function.

Characteristics:

Besides, It has a 30-watt battery that recharges the speaker in a period of two hours. and allows an autonomy of up to eight hours. Liverpool offers you a 30-day guarantee when purchasing from its online catalogue.

Likewise, in their terms and conditions they establish that orders are delivered between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., from Monday to Saturday, or you can opt for the Click & Collect option, that is, you order online and pick up. within two hours at the nearest branch.

