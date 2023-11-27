He Cyber Monday o Cyber Monday It is an extension of the Black Friday discounts, but specialized in online purchases and electronic products. It has been held on the Monday following the weekend after Thanksgiving, since 2005.

The popularity and success of the celebration has meant that the commercial season has reached different countries, including Mexico. It is the last season of offers and discounts of the year, It will take place today, November 27, and some stores will extend it until Wednesday, the 29th of the same month.

Among the brands participating in Mexico the department store is located Liverpoolwhich has several of its products with very attractive discounts.

Check the screens with the best discounts

Description Brand Image Original price Cyber ​​Monday price

50-inch 4K/UHD 50UR8750PSA Smart LED TV with WebOS

LG



$15,999.00

$6,999.00

55-inch 4K/UHD 55UR9050PSJ LED Smart TV with WebOS

LG



$22,999.00

$8,499.15

40-inch Full HD 40A4HV Smart LED TV with Vidaa screen

Hisense



$9,999.00

$4,399.00

55-inch 4K/UHD 55s454 LED Smart TV with Google TV

TCL



$15,999.00

$6,999.00

55-inch 4K/UHD OLED55C3PSA Smart TV with WebOS

LG



$39,999.00

$17,999.00

50-inch 4K/UHD 50NANO77SRA NanoCell Smart TV with WebOS

LG



$19,999.00

$8,499.00

50-inch 4K/UHD Smart TV screen 50QNED75SRA

LG



$21,999.00

$8,999.00

55 Inch 4K 55u7k ULED Smart TV Screen with Android TV

Hisense



$25,799.00

$10,999.00

Pantalla QNED Smart TV de 55 inches 4K/UHD 55QNED75SRA

LG



$23,999.00

$10,999.00

55-inch 4K/UHD 55A6H LED Smart TV with Vidaa screen

Hisense



$23,499.00

$7,199.10

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions