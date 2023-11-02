A good outfit is complemented with a matching bag, whether with the blouse, the blazer or the shoes; If your plans include creating clothing sets for every occasion that comes your way, then you should know that Liverpool Keep up the offers.

Through its website, has announced that they have luxury bags with a 40% discountthere are a variety of colors, sizes and styles that you can choose from and below we show you a list of the 5 most elegant.

Cole Haan leather shoulder bag

This Cole Haan bag is available in pink, is made of leather, has internal pockets and is Perfect for everyday use in the office or a casual outing with your friends.

If it suits your style and can be combined with your clothes, you can get it for 3,199 pesos.

Bolsa carry all Guess Shemera

This Guess carryall bag features a trapeze silhouette, double top handle, closure and magnet attachment and brand logo application. It also has internal pockets that you can use to carry everything you need with you.

Available in pink and brown, so you can choose the one you like and combines best with your clothes; It’s a purse perfect for going to the office and has a cost of 3,290 pesos.

Bolsa crossbody Guess Izzy

It is a convertible Guess crossbody bag that is the complement perfect for your outfits in any season of the year.

Available in pastel pink with gold details, You can use it for a casual outing with friends or at a party, with a compact and useful space to carry your wallet and cell phone with you.

Thanks to the 40% discount that Liverpool added, this bag can be yours for only 1,614 pesos.

Bolsa shoulder Hpc Polo

Liverpool also brings this bag for you pale pink color and made with vinyl leatherwhich is also spacious and has internal pockets to carry what you need with you.

Its casual-formal design gives you the opportunity to use it on a social outing or take it to work and its color is perfectly combinable, especially with dark tones such as black or brown.

With the online store promotion, you can get it for only $899 pesos, an unmissable offer.

Bolsa shoulder House of Want

It has a super price that is running out, but not only that, but It has a formal and casual design that can be used at parties or social outings.

Available only in black with a gold chain, which gives it that serious and elegant touch.

It can be yours for only $424 pesos, as we said, an incredible offer that you cannot miss.

Remember that the discounts mentioned here are only available through Liverpool.mx.

