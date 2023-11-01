A few days before El Buen Fin begins, Liverpool, one of the participating stores in this weekend full of discounts has begun to put several of its products on sale in its different departments, especially in relation to technology and home.

Previously we talked to you about flat screens with incredible discounts, on this occasion we will share with you a list of 5 air conditioners with a good discount so that in a next heat wave, the high temperatures do not take you by surprise and you can stay cool at least in your home.

5 air conditioners with 40% off sale in Lierpool

Midea mini split air conditioning cold

The Midea cold mini split 12000 BTU MAS12C2AGR 220 V will allow you to stay cool during those seasons of intense heat, it has 4 speeds, automatic temperature adjustment, ON/OFF technology, programmable timer and also It is energy saving.

This electronic device went from costing 10 thousand 7,999 pesos to having a price of 6 thousand 47 pesos with this discount prior to the Buen Fin.

Frikko cold mini split air conditioning

This Frikko mini split air cold 12,000 BTU 122CA 220 V It has cold air for indoors, Perfect for keeping your home cool in times of intense heat. You can choose between its three speeds, set a timer and put it in Sleep mode.

Its original price is 10,349 pesos and with the discount that Liverpool has applied to it You can get it for only 6,209 pesos.

Midea mini split air conditioning hot and cold

This air conditioner with model 12000 BTU MAS12H2AGR 220V can be used both in summer and winter Well, it has both climates from which you can choose depending on the season of the year in which we are.

It has 4 speeds, ON/OFF technology, timer, Sleep mode, automatic temperature adjustment and It is energy saving. You can purchase it with a price of 6,495 pesos When before its original cost was 11,599 pesos.

Hisense mini split air conditioning hot and cold

The Hisense mini split hot and cold 24000 BTU AH242CF 220 V also It is adaptable to any season of the year, Whether it’s very cold or hot, you can choose between both temperatures to be comfortable in your home.

It has 3 speeds, ON/OFF technology, you can program it with a timer or put it in Sleep mode, in addition to having automatic temperature adjustment.

It has an incredible offer, almost with a 50% discount, since its original cost is 20 thousand 319 and in this season prior to Buen Fin You can take it for 10,565 pesos.

Hisense mini split inverter air conditioning hot and cold

This air conditioned model 11000 btu au121cbw 115 V It can keep you warm in cold seasons or cool in hot seasons, Well, it has both temperatures. In addition, you can choose from its 3 speeds to determine how quickly you want to achieve the comfort you are looking for while saving energy.

This is another device that is almost half its original pricel, that is why you should take advantage of the discount that Liverpool offers you and take it for only 7 thousand 622 pesos.

Remember that these offers are currently only available through their official website Liverpool.mx.

YC

