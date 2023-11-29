We are just a few days away from the start of the last month of the year. At this time, purchases increase due to Christmas traditions of exchanges, special gifts or even purchases to pamper yourself. Traffic in digital and physical stores usually increases significantly in these weeks.

That is why the department store Liverpool continues to offer discounts and offers that are attractive to buyers, whether they are willing to take advantage of it to give a gift or simply because the discount is not to be missed.

On this occasion, the product is a Laptop from Dell brand with screen Full HD de 15.6” inches diagonally. It has NVIDA GeForce RTX 3060 video card, 16 GB memory RAM y 1TB internal memory. Furthermore, its processor is a AMD Ryzen 7.

The original price of this product is $40,999.00, but with the discount you can purchase it for only $26,999.10 pesos, which means a 35% discount. In addition, it is possible to acquire a 10% discount on purchases with credit cards, and up to 13 months without interest with Liverpool cards.

