Before it arrives The Good End to Mexicothe department store Liverpool has put huge discounts on its online store. If you are looking to buy a perfume for men, we invite you to check out these promotions.

To purchase these products, you will have to enter the Liverpool website and its Beauty You will be able to see that these perfumes have a 40 percent discount and a little more.

Perfumes for men with Discount in Liverpool

Nautica Voyage Men’s Fragrance 100 ML Eau de Toilette

This perfume for men in its 100 ml presentation went from costing $1,199 a $698 pesos. This means that it has 41.78% discount.

If you buy from the online store, you do not need to pay for shipping, as Liverpool has free shipping nationwide.

Eau de toilette Salvatore Ferragamo F

This elegant perfume for men has up to 66% off, going from $2,599 pesos to $869 pesos. Don’t miss the opportunity to buy it for this Christmas!

Montblanc individual eau de toilette for men

This beautiful and elegant perfume, perfect for a gift or to use on a special occasion It went from costing $2,599 to $847 pesoswhich means it has up to 67% off.

