Liverpool is known for selling high quality products and to pamper its customers with the best brands, and it knows that one of the favorite brands of its users is Applethat is why they have put 3 iPhone models with an incredible discount, best of all, the promotion comes with headphones included.

If you are a lover of good technology and were waiting for a good time to change your cell phone, then take advantage of this offer that Liverpool has. Below we share with you which models have a 40% discount.

3 iPhone models with 40% discount in Liverpool

iPhone 11 Pro

Military green color with 64 GB of memoryunlocking technology with facial recognition, as well as fast charging technology, Bluetooth, NFC and Wi-Fi connectivity, and A13 processor.

Its original cost is 22,999 pesos and with a 40% discount you can get it at a price of 12,999 pesos.

According to Liverpool’s official website, It has a charger and generic wireless headphones. However, it is important to note that it is a reconditioned product, This means that it is not new, but after inspection and restoration, it is functional again.

iPhone XS

Available in the black and gold colorshas a capacity of 64 GB memoryunlocking technology with facial recognition, fast charging, Bluetooth, NFC and Wi-Fi connectivity, and A12 processor.

With the discount offered by Liverpool, instead of paying 17,999 pesos, you can buy it at a cost of 10,799 pesos. In addition, you can take some wireless headphones which, like the previous one, are generic brand.

It is also a Refurbished and unlocked itemso you can use it with any telephone company.

iPhone 12

The original cost of this smartphone is 23,799, but with the 40% discount that Liverpool applied you can get it for only 12,999 pesos.

It’s about a refurbished equipmentbut functional, available in purple, black, green, white and blue colors.

Unlock with facial recognition, fast charging, A14 processor and it also includes wireless headphones.

Remember that these offers only apply when purchasing through Liverpool.mx.

Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel.

YC

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions