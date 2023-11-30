The winter season in some regions of Mexico can be difficult to carry, since the temperatures drop quite a bit, especially during the cold frontsbut there is a solution Liverpool: heaters at very low prices.

Heaters are a device that provides a room with a rapid flow of continuous hot air through a radiator that generates a heat source and a fan that quickly heats the air and transmits it to the place where it is located. These are fairly safe devices, so they would not pose much of a danger in the home if handled carefully.

The Liverpool online store has great promotions during this winter season for those who want to purchase a heater. The only thing you will have to do is browse the website, find the one that fits your budget and taste and click add to bag.

Below we share some that have a discount.

Rca Electric Halogen Heater

Its regular price is $1,899 pesos, but you can currently find it at $1.099 pesos with free shipping to all of Mexico.

Product code: 1125022932

Gutsark 127V Electric Portable Heater

This product went from 899 pesos to $529 at the Liverpool online store.

Gustark 127V Electric Tower Heater

Its regular price in Liverpool is $1,899 pesos, but currently if you buy it in the online store it is only $999 pesos. Remember that the store has free shipping to any part of the Republic or you can even pick it up in store.

