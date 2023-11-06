Suara.com – Tottenham Hotspur will host Chelsea in Week 11 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. The following are interesting facts ahead of the Tottenham vs Chelsea London Derby at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Tuesday (7/11/2023) early morning WIB.

Mauricio Pochettino will be in the spotlight in this match because it will be a reunion for this coach from Argentina. Before coaching Chelsea starting this season, he managed Tottenham for the 2014-2019 period.

With Spurs, Pochettino reached the Champions League final and faced several title challenges. However, in tonight’s match, he and the coaching staff are targeting victory for Chelsea.

“I will act naturally. I hope to enjoy a great match, I want to win, that’s our competitive side,” said Pochettino as quoted on Chelsea’s official website.

“At the same time I want to enjoy being in a place where I am part of the process of building something special. I want to enjoy it, and I hope for a good night for us,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Pochettino’s career at Chelsea is still not very smooth. In the Premier League this season, Chelsea has only won three wins. In fact, Chelsea were last humiliated by Brentford 0-2 at home.

On the other hand, Tottenham this season has appeared strong even though Harry Kane has left them. In the hands of new coach Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham has not been touched by defeat in the league.

Until the 10th week, Tottenham Hotspur had eight wins and two draws. In the last match in the Premier League, Tottenham beat hosts Crystal Palace 2-1.

