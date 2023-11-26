Suara.com – The grand partita Juventus vs Inter Milan in the 13th week of the Italian League Serie A 2023/2024 is ready to be held. This match will take place at Juventus’ home ground at the Allianz Stadium, Turin, Monday (27/11/2023) early morning at 02.45 WIB.

The match entitled Derby d’Italia is highly anticipated considering that it will mark the 181st meeting between these two giants of Italian football.

Moreover, Juventus in second place is currently trailing Inter Milan with a difference of two points at the top of the standings.

This means that the host Bianconeri have the opportunity to seize the top position if they succeed in winning over the Nerazzurri in the next match.

Juventus have been in impressive form, securing five consecutive wins before the international break, taking them within reach of top spot in Serie A.

Inter, on the other hand, appeared dominant, winning 10 of 12 Italian League matches this season.

They have a formidable attacking force led by captain and striker Lautaro Martinez, and they are on a six-game winning streak in all competitions.

You can watch the big match between Juventus vs Inter Milan this morning via live streaming by clicking the link following.