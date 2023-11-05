Suara.com – Live streaming link for Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano week 12 of Spanish La Liga 2023/2024. Match at Santiago Bernabeu, Monday (6/11/2023), kick off at 03:00 WIB.

Real Madrid is in good confidence ahead of hosting Rayo Vallecano. The reason is, Carlo Ancelotti’s squad last week successfully defeated rivals Barcelona with a score of 2-1 in the El Clasico duel.

Madrid actually conceded first in the 6th minute of the El Clasico match. However, Los Blancos were able to turn the score around to win full points thanks to two goals from Jude Bellingham in the 68th minute and injury time.

This means that Bellingham has scored a total of 13 goals in 13 matches with Madrid in all competitions. Madrid itself is unbeaten in the last seven matches in all competitions with a record of six wins and one draw.

Meanwhile, Rayo Vallecano has only won three times in the last eight matches. However, Rayo was unbeaten during that period because the other five matches ended in draws.

Rayo Vallecano has the potential to be a difficult opponent for Real Madrid. However, Madrid should be able to secure three points in this match in front of its supporters at the Bernabeu.

The interesting match Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano in La Liga will be broadcast on beIN Sports live streaming on Vidio. Here’s the link.