Suara.com – The match between RB Salzburg vs Inter Milan will be presented on the fourth matchday of Group D of the Champions League which will be held at the Red Bull Arena, Austria, Thursday (9/11/2023) at 03.00 WIB.

Inter Milan will appear with high motivation in this match considering the competition for the top position in Group D of the Champions League.

Prediction for RB Salzburg vs Inter Milan in the 2023-2024 Champions League. (Doc. Suara.com)

The Nerazzurri are currently in second place with a collection of seven points, losing on goal difference to Real Sociedad at the top.

Inter’s opportunity to get full points in this match is quite big, considering that on the third matchday, they successfully beat RB Salzburg 2-1 at the Giussepe Meazza on 24 October.

The opportunity for Inter to beat the Austrian representatives is also open considering that Simone Inzaghi’s team is in a positive trend where they are unbeaten in the last seven matches.

“We knew what we were going to face: Salzburg were organized and controlled a lot of territory, and they caused us problems at San Siro,” said Inter coach Simone Inzaghi, quoted on the club’s official website.

On the other hand, Salzburg is aware that the match against Inter will not be easy even though this time they are playing in front of their own supporters.

Coach Gerhard Struber also emphasized his team to learn from the defeat in the first meeting this season.

“We did very well in the first match in Milan and showed the way we want to play,” said Gerhard Struber as quoted on the club’s official website.

“We took the experience from the first meeting, confident of victory in the league and cup, and went all out in a packed Red Bull Arena.”

This match can be watched streaming by clicking on the following link: Live Streaming Link RB Salzburg vs Inter Milan.