Suara.com – Manchester City is ready to host Bournemouth in the 11th match of the 2023/2024 Premier League, Saturday (4/11/2023) evening at 22:00 WIB. This interesting duel will take place at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Looking into this match, Manchester City has high confidence after last week’s success in beating Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford.

Erling Haaland scored two goals, while Phil Foden contributed another Manchester City goal.

Currently, Manchester City is in third place in the Premier League standings with 24 points from 10 matches, two points adrift of the top of the standings which is occupied by Tottenham.

If they win tonight, Manchester City will rise to the top, although perhaps only temporarily.

On the other hand, Bournemouth is currently still in 17th place in the standings table with 6 points from 10 matches.

