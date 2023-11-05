Suara.com – Luton Town vs Liverpool live streaming link in Week 11 of the Premier League. The interesting Premier League match at Kenilworth Road, Sunday (5/11/2023), will kick off at 23:30 WIB.

Luton will get a tough visit when they host Liverpool. The reason is, the squad made by Rob Edwards is in poor performance after only being able to win once in the Premier League.

Last week, Luton lost at home to Aston Villa after giving up 1-3. Their only goal in that match came from goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez’s own suicide and they were in 18th position in the standings.

On the other hand, Liverpool is in good form after only losing once. Liverpool last won 3-0 over Nottingham Forest at Anfield and are currently in fourth place in the Premier League standings.

Liverpool won through goals from Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah. Of course, Liverpool are more favored in this match to be able to take three points away from Luton.

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp admitted that he was really looking forward to the away match against Luton Town. He was very impatient because since eight years of coaching Liverpool, he had never played against the team coached by Rob Edwards.

“I’ve been here eight years and this is one of the places I’ve never been before, to be honest I’m looking forward to it,” said Klopp enthusiastically, as quoted from the club’s official website, Sunday.

