Suara.com – The 2023 U-17 World Cup Group A match between the Indonesian vs Ecuador National Team will be held at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya, Friday (10/11/2023) at 19.00 WIB.

The Indonesia vs Ecuador national team match will be held after the opening ceremony of the 2023 U-17 World Cup which will be attended by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, PSSI Chairman Erick Thohir and others.

Match Collage of the Indonesia U-17 vs Ecuador National Team in the inaugural Group A match of the 2023 U-17 World Cup at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya, Friday (10/11/2023). (Doc. Suara.com).

This match will be the first for the U-17 Indonesian National Team to appear in the World Cup. Thus, the players’ mentality will be an important factor in this match. Moreover, the Indonesian U-17 National Team lacks experience from Ecuador.

However, the Indonesian U-17 National Team has very good capital for this match. The preparations made by the Bima Sakti team are already quite complete, it’s just a matter of how to implement them in the field.

The match is predicted to be a bit tough at the start because both teams are studying each other. Understandably, this is the first meeting between the Indonesia U-17 National Team vs Ecuador.

Bima Sakti is optimistic that his team can show the best performance in the next match. Moreover, the U-17 Indonesian National Team has host status. Bima admitted that he had studied the opponent’s strength.

They are a good team, they have good individual qualities. They have great set pieces. That’s a note for us. We have to anticipate that. “The most important thing is that we prepare the team as best as possible,” said Bima Sakti in his statement.

Similar to the Indonesian U-17 National Team, Ecuador has made thorough preparations. Before returning to Indonesia, they first underwent a training camp in Saudi Arabia.

Not only that, the strengths of the U-17 Indonesian National Team have certainly been studied. Therefore, this is a special note for Amar Rayhan Brkic and friends.

“We have seen them play and I think they are very good. They have great ball skills, they are fast,” said Ecuador U-17 coach Diego Martinez as quoted by Ole.

This match can be watched streaming by clicking on the following link: Live Streaming Link for the Indonesian U-17 National Team vs Ecuador.