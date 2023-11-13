Suara.com – The Indonesian U-17 National Team is ready to face the Panama U-17 National Team in the second matchday of Group A of the 2023 U-17 World Cup at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium (GBT), Surabaya, Monday (13/11/2023) tonight at 19.00 WIB. The Indonesian national team is aiming for a historic victory at the World Cup.

Previously, in the first Group A match, the Indonesian U-17 National Team was able to hold Ecuador U-17 to a 1-1 draw. As a result, achieving three points is very important to maintain hopes of qualifying for the round of 16.

Victory will also make the Indonesian national team achieve its first historical victory in an official FIFA tournament, even though it is ‘only’ the U-17 team that is appearing.

The opportunity for the U-17 Indonesian National Team to win the match against Panama is quite open considering that the opponent was defeated by Morocco on the first matchday with a score of 0-2.

The Indonesian U-17 national team itself is not without problems facing this match. When facing Ecuador, the physique of the Garuda Asia team – nicknamed the Indonesian U-17 National Team – looked oversized.

Whatever it is, it’s worth looking forward to the progress of the team coached by Bima Sakti in this second match.

