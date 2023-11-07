Suara.com – Live streaming link for Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle United on the fourth matchday of Group F of the 2023-2024 Champions League. The match at Signal Iduna Park, Wednesday (8/10/2023) will kick off at 00.45 WIB.

Dortmund and Newcastle are currently in second and third place in Group F standings with the same collection of points, namely 4. The Bundesliga representatives have the right to be in second place because they are superior head-to-head after winning 1-0 over Newcastle United on the third matchday.

Dortmund beat Newcastle through Felix Nmecha’s only goal in the 45th minute. This victory was quite surprising considering that the Magpies previously succeeded in beating Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 4-1 at home.

Even though they were able to beat their opponents in the first meeting in the group phase this season, Dortmund looked at the fourth matchday of Group F with poor capital. They have just been destroyed by Bayern Munich 0-4 in the Bundesliga

Meanwhile, Newcastle United achieved contrasting results in the Premier League. Eddie Howe’s team successfully beat their guests, Arsenal, with a narrow score of 1-0.

Apart from beating Arsenal, Newcastle previously also succeeded in beating Manchester United 0-3 in the last 16 match of the 2023-2024 English League Cup.

Newcastle coach Eddie Howe indicated he wanted to lead his team to revenge for the defeat on matchday three. He also believes that the match will be difficult and it is not impossible that Dortmund will change their approach to the game.

“We know their quality. We found out two weeks ago how good they are,” said Terzic, quoted on Dortmund’s official website, Tuesday (7/11/2023).

“Newcastle came out front as we expected: very brave, very aggressive, with a very high press. We knew they were pressing very high. You need a good start and you have to stay focused until the end.”

The interesting match between Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle United in the Champions League can be watched live streaming on Vidio. Here’s the link.