Suara.com – The continuation of week 13 of the 2023/2024 Premier League after a series of international breaks in November presents the Everton vs Manchester United duel. Everton host Manchester United at Goodison Park, Merseyside, Sunday (26/11) midnight at 23:30 WIB.

Everton have just experienced a major disaster after their points were reduced by 10 by the FA due to a financial balance deficit.

The club nicknamed The Toffees is currently mired in the red zone in 19th place in the Premier League standings with 4 points (out of 14 points) from the 12 matches they have played.

However, what should be noted is that Everton is unbeaten in the last four matches in all competitions. Before yesterday’s international break, Everton won 3-2 at home to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Illustration of Everton vs Manchester United in the Premier League. (Suara.com)

On the other hand, after a chaotic start to the season, Manchester United has started to stabilize before the international break, when it comes to performance in the domestic league.

The Red Devils – nicknamed Manchester United – have won four of their last five matches in the Premier League.

The team coached by Erik ten Hag is currently in eighth place in the standings with 21 points from 12 matches, but they can rise to sixth place if they win the match against Everton tonight.

You can watch the Everton vs Manchester United match tonight live streaming by clicking the link following.