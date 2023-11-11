Suara.com – Manchester United host the promoted team, Luton Town in the 12th match of the 2023/2024 Premier League at Old Trafford, Saturday (11/11) tonight at 21:00 WIB. The hosts, the Red Devils, must get full points in this match.

After the disappointment of losing 3-4 at home to FC Copenhagen in the midweek Champions League match, of course Manchester United intends to return to winning ways when they host Luton at Old Trafford.

Moreover, Manchester United needs full points to improve their position in the Premier League standings.

Currently, the Red Devils are still in eighth place in the Premier League standings with 18 points from 11 matches.

Meanwhile, Luton is currently in 17th place in the standings, one strip above the red zone, with a collection of 6 points from 11 matches.

You can watch the Manchester United vs Luton Town match tonight live streaming by clicking the link following.

Lineup:

Manchester United XI: Onana, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Reguilon, McTominay, Eriksen, Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund.

Coach: Erik ten Hag (Netherland)

Luton Town XI: Kaminski, Mengi, Lockyer, Osho, Kabore, Nakamba, Barkley, Doughty, Townsend, Ogbene, Morris.

Coach: Rob Edwards (Wales)