The Biancocelesti host the Rotterdam team on the fourth day of the group stage: three points required to continue dreaming

7′ – The match started in favor of Feyenoord, who crushed Lazio in their own half. The Biancocelesti try to make themselves dangerous on the restart but without particular luck.

1′ – The match begins at Fersini under the eyes of Luis Alberto, Pedro, Castellanos and Patric.

Fourth act of the first absolute experience in Youth League for the Lazio Spring. Arrives at Fersini Feyenoord, last opponent two weeks ago on Dutch soil. The Biancocelesti, with the comeback draw in Rotterdam, were the only ones to stop Van Persie’s team in the group. An extra incentive for today’s race, given that the boys from Sander they will be forced to win to continue to hope for what would be a sensational passage to the next round. In any case, a very important experience for the Primavera who is continuing to amaze the experts in the championship too. The starting whistle of the match at Fersini is scheduled for 2.00 pm, as always the match will be followed for you live on Cittaceleste with updated minute-by-minute commentary.

November 7, 2023 (changed November 7, 2023 | 2:06 pm)

