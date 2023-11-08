Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Wednesday 8 November

While the Israeli army continues to advance into Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his no to a “generalized ceasefire” without the release of the hostages, but opened up to “small tactical pauses”. The prime minister then clarified that, once the war is over, Israel will assume “total responsibility for security” in the Strip. Meanwhile, Hamas has made it known that it is willing to release the hostages as long as the fighting stops. What is certain, however, is that fighting continues in the Gaza Strip with Palestinian victims who have already exceeded 10 thousand units. Below are all the updates from today, Wednesday 8 November 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

