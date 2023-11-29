Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Wednesday 29 November

Egyptian sources at Skynews Arabia: Efforts to extend the humanitarian truce are close to reaching an agreement for an extension for another two days. Below are all the updates from today, Wednesday 29 November 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

LIVE

Ore 06,00 – As the extended truce between Israel and Hamas enters its sixth and potentially final day today, Wednesday, November 29, diplomatic efforts are underway to extend it. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said it had received a list of the names of kidnapped Israelis that Hamas is expected to release later in the day, the sixth group of hostages to be freed under the truce.

However, Israel would not be willing to extend the ceasefire beyond Sunday 3 December, Haaretz wrote yesterday, citing sources in Qatar, where talks are underway between the head of the Mossad David Barnea, the head of the CIA William Burns and the prime minister of Qatar on expanding the number of Israeli hostages eligible for release once the current agreement is completed and on the possibility of a longer truce between Israel and Hamas.