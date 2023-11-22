Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Wednesday 22 November

Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement on the release of the hostages in exchange for a truce in the war that has been going on since October 7, the day on which Hamas attacked Israel. In fact, during the night, the Israeli government voted in favor of the agreement with Hamas. “At least 50 hostages will be released over four days, during which there will be a lull in the fighting.” Hamas says that “in exchange 150 Palestinian women and children will be freed.” Netanyahu declared that the agreement was a “painful but necessary” decision, while US President Biden said he was “extremely satisfied”. Below are all the updates from today, Wednesday 22 November 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

LIVE

7.00 am – Biden: “Extraordinarily gratified by agreement” – US President Joe Biden released a statement welcoming the Israel-Hamas agreement in Gaza. The agreement serves “to secure the release of hostages taken by the terrorist group Hamas during its brutal attack on Israel on October 7.” “Jill and I have held all those held hostage and their loved ones close to our hearts these weeks, and I am extraordinarily gratified that some of these brave souls, who have endured weeks of captivity and unspeakable ordeal, will be reunited with their their families once this agreement is fully implemented.”

6.30 am – Qatar confirms truce agreement – Qatar has formally announced an agreement between Israel and Hamas which provides for a pause in fighting and the release of 50 women and children held hostage by Hamas. “The start time of the break will be announced within the next 24 hours; it will last four days and will be subject to extension,” Doha said in a statement quoted by international media.

6.00 am – Israel approves truce agreement – “The government of Israel is obliged to bring all hostages home. Tonight the government approved the first phase scheme to achieve this goal, under which at least 50 hostages – women and children – will be released over four days, during which there will be a lull in the fighting. The release of ten more hostages will mean an extra day’s break. The government of Israel, the Israeli army and the security services will continue the war to bring home all the hostages, complete the elimination of Hamas and ensure that there is no new threat to the State of Israel from Gaza.”