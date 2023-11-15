Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Wednesday 15 November

Israel and Hamas close to an agreement on some hostages, writes the Washington Post quoting a senior Israeli official. Meanwhile, Hamas releases the video of a female soldier hostage kidnapped on October 7, first alive and then lifeless: “Killed by Israel”. The army confirmed. Below are all the updates from today, Wednesday 15 November 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

LIVE

07.30 am – Hamas, “Shifa hospital siege is a crime against humanity” – “The Israeli occupation forces are committing a new crime against humanity, medical personnel and patients by besieging and bombing the Al-Shifa medical complex, west of Gaza City”: this was stated by the Palestinian Minister of Health, Mai Al -Kaila, in a statement released in the early hours of today. This was reported by the Wafa agency cited by the Guardian.

07.00 am – USA, “we don’t want to see a firefight in the hospital” – “We don’t want to see a firefight in a hospital”: this was said by a spokesperson for the National Security Council at the White House, commenting on the news of the entry of the Israeli Defense Forces into the al Shifa hospital in Gaza. The BBC reports it.

06.00 am – Over 100 soldiers in the raid on the Shifa hospital – Over 100 soldiers took part in last night’s blitz by the Israeli army in the al Shifa hospital in Gaza: this was reported to the BBC by a witness who was inside the facility, Khader Zaanoun, who also confirmed the presence of Israeli tanks on the hospital campus. “I saw six tanks inside the hospital and more than a hundred commando soldiers, they entered the main emergency room, some soldiers were masked and shouting in Arabic ‘don’t move, don’t move’,” Zaanoun said.