Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Wednesday 1 November

While Israeli forces continue to engage in “numerous clashes” throughout the Gaza Strip, as reported by one of the IDF spokesmen, Peter Lerner, Israeli President Isaac Herzog admitted during an interview with Porta a Porta that the war between Israel and Hamas will be “long”. Meanwhile, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, there are 8,525 victims in the Strip, of which 3,542 are children. Below are all the updates from today, Wednesday 1 November 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

LIVE

