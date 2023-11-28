Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Tuesday 28 November

Egyptian sources at Skynews Arabia: efforts to extend the humanitarian truce are close to reaching an agreement for an extension by another two days. Below are all the updates from today, Tuesday 28 November 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

07.00 – Crosetto: “Italy played a role in the liberation of the hostages” – “There is always the risk of the conflict widening, I am happy these days with this truce and the release of the hostages. Italy has also played an important role along this line. She promoted a dialogue through Qatar that would lead to the release of the hostages.” This was stated by Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, on a mission to the UN speaking about the situation between Israel and Hamas. “What I asked in my visit to Israel – he added, answering journalists’ questions – is that there must be a difference between democratic states, the rule of law and terrorist organizations even in fighting the war. Wars are fought among war professionals and civilians are left out. One thing is Hamas, which is a terrorist organization whose aim is the destruction of Israel, another is the Palestinian people, who have the right to live.”

06.00 am – Israel receives the list of 10 hostages that Hamas will release today – The Israeli government has received the list of ten hostages held by Hamas who will be freed today, Tuesday. The Haaretz website writes this, predicting that the families have been notified