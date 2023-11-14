Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Tuesday 14 November

Israel announced a 4-hour humanitarian pause in the urban agglomeration of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. The ‘tactical suspension’ of military activities in that area is in effect from 10am to 2pm local time. Critical situation for hospitals in Gaza. . Below are all the updates from today, Tuesday 14 November 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

LIVE

08.00 am – IDF, our war is not against the people of Gaza – “We are doing everything we can to minimize harm to civilians, assist in evacuation and provide medical supplies and food. Our war is not against the people of Gaza.” Thus on social media the Israeli Defense Forces, IDF, show in a video the incubators for newborns destined for the al-Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip. “The pediatric ward of the Shifa hospital in Gaza City needs assistance – a spokeswoman explains in the video – Israel is ready to help. We have made a formal offer to health officials in Gaza to transfer the incubators to the Gaza Strip to assist the pediatric department of Shifa hospital. Great efforts are underway to ensure that these incubators can reach children in Gaza without delay. Our war is against Hamas and not against the people of Gaza.”

07.00 am – WHO, al-Shifa hospital transformed into a cemetery – The impossibility of burying the bodies of dead patients is turning Gaza’s main hospital into a cemetery: WHO spokesperson said Christian Lindmeier. Despite the possibility of leaving the facility, around 600 people are still in the hospital, according to the spokesperson. “Around the hospital there are corpses that cannot be taken care of or even buried or taken to any kind of morgue,” he said. “The hospital no longer functions as it should. It’s almost a cemetery,” he added.

06.00 am – King Abdallah, with violations Israel could explode in the region – Jordan’s King Abdullah has warned that any scenario that includes Israel’s reoccupation of parts of Gaza will worsen the crisis and that continued Israeli “violations” in the West Bank and Jerusalem could “push the region towards an explosion.” This was reported by the official Petra news agency cited by the Guardian. “A military or security solution” will not succeed, the king added, stressing that the conflict had its origins in the occupation and disenfranchisement of the Palestinian people.