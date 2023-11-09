Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Thursday 9 November

Israel’s ground incursion continues with the Jerusalem army claiming that Hamas has lost control of northern Gaza. In the meantime, negotiations continue for the release of the hostages with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, who has held back on a ceasefire, a condition requested by Hamas for the release of the hostages. Below are all the updates from today, Thursday 9 November 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

LIVE

7.00 am – UN: war crimes committed by both Hamas and Israel – UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said both Hamas and Israel had committed war crimes since the conflict erupted last month. “The atrocities perpetrated by Palestinian armed groups on October 7 were terrible, brutal and shocking – they were war crimes, as is the continued holding of hostages,” Türk said. “Israel’s collective punishment of Palestinian civilians also constitutes a war crime, as does the illegal forced evacuation of civilians,” he added.

6.00 am – Israel: “Hamas has lost control of northern Gaza” – “The Palestinians are leaving the north of the Strip because they understand that Hamas has lost control there and that the south is safer.” Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said this, adding that in the south “there is a safer area supplied with medicines, water and food. They understand it well.”