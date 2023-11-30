Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Thursday 30 November

The sixth day of truce expired at dawn today. Israel has received from Hamas the list of hostages who will be released today. Another 10 Israeli and two Thai hostages were freed yesterday by Hamas in exchange for the release of 30 other Palestinian prisoners. Meeting in Doha between the CIA and Mossad: the aim is for a long-term ceasefire. . Below are all the updates from today, Thursday 30 November 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

08.00 am – Israel-Hamas agreement reached, truce continues – “A temporary truce between Israel and Hamas has been extended until the seventh day, the Israel Defense Forces said in the early hours of the morning.” CNN reports it. “This is the second extension of the initial four-day truce, which began last Friday. The truce resulted in the return of 70 Israelis under the agreement. During the pause, outside of the agreement, three Israeli citizens with dual nationality and 24 foreign citizens were also released,” the broadcaster recalls.

7.00 am – Israel: Hamas will free more women and children today – The Israeli government announced that it has received a new “list” of names of women and children held hostage in the Gaza Strip, who will be released today in exchange for Palestinian prisoners under the truce agreement signed with the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas. “In accordance with the terms of the agreement, Israel recently received a list of names of women and children,” a press release from the prime minister’s office said, without specifying the number of hostages to be released.

06.00 am – Attack in Jerusalem, two Israelis killed and eight injured – Two Israelis were killed and eight others were injured in today’s attack in Jerusalem. This was reported by the city police chief, Doron Turgeman. The two attackers, two Palestinians from East Jerusalem, arrived by car: they immediately got out holding an M-16 rifle and a pistol and opened fire. Turgeman added that they were killed by the immediate intervention of two soldiers who were present at the scene and a civilian. The police remain on high alert in East Jerusalem where there is great excitement following the release of Palestinian prisoners in the context of the truce with Hamas.