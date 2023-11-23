Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Thursday 23 November

Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip continues, awaiting the truce agreed between Israel and Hamas. The agreement, obtained with the mediation of Qatar and the intervention of the United States and Egypt, provides for the release of 50 of the approximately 240 hostages taken during the attack on 7 October in exchange for a four-day truce. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu specified that the agreement does not mean the war will stop. So far, more than 14,100 Palestinians have died since the bombing began, more than a third of them children. On October 7, approximately 1,200 Israelis lost their lives. Below are all the updates from today, Thursday 23 November 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

LIVE

Ore 7,00 – The truce is postponed: the hostages will not be released before tomorrow – decision to postpone the entry into force of the hostage agreement by one day was taken by Israel together with Qatar and Egypt and the United States was aware of it. A senior American official told CNN, according to which more time is needed to finalize the details and to “minimize the risk of things going wrong”.