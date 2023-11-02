Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Thursday 2 November

While the war between Israel and Hamas rages yesterday, around 500 citizens, including four Italians, left the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing with Egypt. Meanwhile, Israel has again bombed the Jabalia refugee camp, with the UN denouncing a “new atrocity”, while Hamas has threatened to repeat the actions of October 7th until “Israel is destroyed”. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, admitted that the war with Hamas will be a “long war” that will lead to “painful losses”. Below are all the updates from today, Thursday 2 November 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

LIVE

Ire 07.00 – UN: raid on Jabalia could constitute a war crime – The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has said that Israel’s bombing of the Palestinian refugee camp in Jabalia, Gaza Strip, could constitute a war crime. “Given the high number of civilian casualties and the scale of destruction following the Israeli air strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp, we have serious concerns that these are disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes,” the UN agency wrote on X.

06.00 am – Red Crescent: bombings near al-Quds hospital in Gaza – Sounds of explosions and bombings were heard for over two hours in the vicinity of the Al-Quds hospital in Gaza, according to reports from the Palestinian Red Crescent which posted several videos shot from one of the hospital windows on X. “For over two hours, the area around Al-Quds Hospital in Tel Al-Hawa in Gaza was hit by intense shelling, with loud explosions causing a state of panic and fear among hospital teams and over 14,000 displaced people ”, says Prcs on X.