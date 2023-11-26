Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Saturday 25 November

Yesterday, 14 more people were released, including eight children. And Israel in turn will free 42 Palestinians. The hospital that welcomed the hostages yesterday reported that they are in good health. Meanwhile, Israel announced that 200 trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered Gaza yesterday through the Rafah crossing. American President Joe Biden has raised the possibility of extending the truce. Below are all the updates from today, Sunday 26 November 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

07.00 am – Israel receives list of hostages who will be released today – Israel has received the third list of hostages who are expected to be released today, November 26, 2023, on the third day of truce in the war against Hamas. A well-informed official told the Times of Israel on condition of anonymity. The prime minister’s office says Israel has informed families whose loved ones are on the list delivered by Qatar, which mediated between Israel and Hamas. It will be the third day of a four-day truce. Qatar said it hoped the truce could be further extended with the release of more abductees.