Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Monday 27 November

Thirteen Israeli hostages were freed along with four Thai citizens after hours of uncertainty and anguish for waiting relatives. At the same time, the release of the 39 Palestinian prisoners from Ofer prison also began. Below are all the updates from today, Monday 27 November 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

LIVE

Ore 07,00 – “Undernourished and forced to sleep on chairs”, the stories of the freed hostages – Details about the prison conditions of hostages released in Gaza are emerging through stories told by their families. “They were fed irregularly and lost weight, they slept on chairs pushed together.” Other relatives say their recently freed loved ones are adapting to sunlight after spending so much time underground. The Associated Press reports

06.00 am – Elon Musk in Jerusalem to meet Herzog – The owner of X, Elon Musk, will be in Jerusalem today to discuss the fight against online anti-Semitism with the Israeli president, Isaac Herzog. During the meeting, scheduled for the afternoon, Herzog will be accompanied by “representatives of the families of hostages held by Hamas” and “will underline the need to act to combat growing anti-Semitism online”. Last week the American billionaire was accused of having “abjectly promoted anti-Semitic and racist hatred” in one of his posts on social media. The Israeli press reported that Musk may also meet Netanyahu during his stay in Jerusalem, but the news was not confirmed by the Israeli prime minister’s offices.